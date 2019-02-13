Home Cities Vijayawada

APPSC notification to fill 550 posts out

Details are available on APPSC’s website psc.ap.gov.in. 

Published: 13th February 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Tuesday released a notification for the recruitment of 550 posts in various departments including town planning, land records, forest, hostel welfare, tribal welfare and BC welfare.

Details are available on APPSC’s website psc.ap.gov.in. 

The vacancies include 18 carried forward vacancies of town planning building overseer in the AP Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service, 29 carried forward vacancies of deputy surveyor in AP Survey and Land Records Sub-Service,  28 carried forward vacancies of Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II in AP Tribal Welfare and BC Welfare (Male and Female), forest beat officer and assistant beat officer  and section officers (2 carry forward and 48 fresh vacancies) in the AP Forest Sub Service. 

Meanwhile, the AP State Road Transport Corporation has invited applications for specialist doctors and medical officers on contract basis for its Super Speciality Hospital, Vidyadharapuram, in Vijayawada. Interested candidates can apply for general physician, radiologist and dentist posts on contract basis on or before February 25. For details, call: 9959224751.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp