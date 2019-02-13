APPSC notification to fill 550 posts out

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Tuesday released a notification for the recruitment of 550 posts in various departments including town planning, land records, forest, hostel welfare, tribal welfare and BC welfare.

Details are available on APPSC’s website psc.ap.gov.in.

The vacancies include 18 carried forward vacancies of town planning building overseer in the AP Town and Country Planning Subordinate Service, 29 carried forward vacancies of deputy surveyor in AP Survey and Land Records Sub-Service, 28 carried forward vacancies of Hostel Welfare Officer Grade-II in AP Tribal Welfare and BC Welfare (Male and Female), forest beat officer and assistant beat officer and section officers (2 carry forward and 48 fresh vacancies) in the AP Forest Sub Service.

Meanwhile, the AP State Road Transport Corporation has invited applications for specialist doctors and medical officers on contract basis for its Super Speciality Hospital, Vidyadharapuram, in Vijayawada. Interested candidates can apply for general physician, radiologist and dentist posts on contract basis on or before February 25. For details, call: 9959224751.