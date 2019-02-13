Assistant commissioner to prepare report on Kanaka Durga Temple darshan ticket scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To unearth the details of darshan ticket scam that was brought to light by devotees at Kanaka Durga Temple on February 3, the endowments department has given the task of submitting a detailed report on the issue to an assistant commissioner.

Contract staff was allegedly selling several Rs 300 darshan tickets, bearing the same serial number, to the devotees. The issue was brought to the notice of temple executive officer V Koteswaramma, who intimated the same to One Town Police. Following this, a few temple employees were taken into custody but permanent employees of the temple were irked with the silence the trust board committee members maintained over the issue.

A few of them were disappointed over Koteswaramma not lodging a complaint with the police. According to temple officials, the assistant commissioner visited the hill shrine on Sunday evening and directed Koteswaramma to provide the details of the contract firm which was entrusted with the task of issuing darshan tickets to devotees.

Over the last two days, the official has verified the temple accounts, annadanam scheme and various other wings of the temple.After the examination is complete, the official is likely to submit the report on Wednesday to endowments commissioner M Padma.