Home Cities Vijayawada

Cabinet to approve new farm scheme guidelines

Sources said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the officials to bring forth all the pending issues before the Cabinet.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   As the election notification for the MLC elections is expected to be released in a day or two, which will be followed by the subsequent notification for general elections, the State government is all set to take some crucial decisions. The Council of Ministers slated to meet on Wednesday, is expected to approve the guidelines for the implementation of the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme, under which the government has decided to extend aid for agriculture investment.

Though, the Cabinet formally approved the scheme and allocated `5,000 crore for implementing the scheme from the next fiscal, the government is keen on implementing the scheme before the elections and is expected to take a final call on the same.

Sources said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the officials to bring forth all the pending issues before the Cabinet. When contacted, a minister said that all issues will be cleared by the Cabinet this time as the notification is expected to be released any time soon.

It is also learnt that the Cabinet would also look into the observations made by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora with regard to issuance of post-dated cheques to Dwcra women, allegations of deletion of names from the voter list and other issues.

Though, the Cabinet meeting initially scheduled to commence at 6 pm on Wednesday, it was preponed to 8 am as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leaving for Delhi to extend solidarity with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s protest in the national capital, where leaders from anti-BJP parties are expected to congregate.Meanwhile, Naidu called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at the Delhi airport on Tuesday. Naidu also travelled by a metro train for some distance.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp