Cabinet to approve new farm scheme guidelines

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the election notification for the MLC elections is expected to be released in a day or two, which will be followed by the subsequent notification for general elections, the State government is all set to take some crucial decisions. The Council of Ministers slated to meet on Wednesday, is expected to approve the guidelines for the implementation of the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ scheme, under which the government has decided to extend aid for agriculture investment.

Though, the Cabinet formally approved the scheme and allocated `5,000 crore for implementing the scheme from the next fiscal, the government is keen on implementing the scheme before the elections and is expected to take a final call on the same.

Sources said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the officials to bring forth all the pending issues before the Cabinet. When contacted, a minister said that all issues will be cleared by the Cabinet this time as the notification is expected to be released any time soon.

It is also learnt that the Cabinet would also look into the observations made by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora with regard to issuance of post-dated cheques to Dwcra women, allegations of deletion of names from the voter list and other issues.

Though, the Cabinet meeting initially scheduled to commence at 6 pm on Wednesday, it was preponed to 8 am as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is leaving for Delhi to extend solidarity with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s protest in the national capital, where leaders from anti-BJP parties are expected to congregate.Meanwhile, Naidu called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee at the Delhi airport on Tuesday. Naidu also travelled by a metro train for some distance.

