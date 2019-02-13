Home Cities Vijayawada

ECI seeks reports on transfers, cheques

He said that a few political parties brought to the commission’s notice regarding the alleged preferential transfers of certain plump posts.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

CEC Sunil Arora addressing the media in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Senior deputy EC Umesh Sinha and election commissioner Ashok Lavasa are also seen I P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The Election Commission of India (ECI) has sought a detailed report from the State government on the issuance of post-dated cheques to beneficiaries of certain schemes allegedly to lure voters.    The Commission has also directed the government to submit reports on the alleged bias in the transfers of certain officials and on the purported surveys being done by the administrative machinery in the State.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora, who along with other officials from the Commission reviewed the State’s poll preparedness, said that various political parties brought to the ECI’s notice about the alleged instances of inducements. 

“We got two-three complaints regarding the instances of inducements through post-dated cheques issued by the government to lure the voters. We have already sought a report from the AP government. Although we were initially given to understand that it was an extension of a 2015 scheme, we would like to go deep into it,” the CEC explained. 

He said that a few political parties brought to the commission’s notice regarding the alleged preferential transfers of certain plump posts. “We had a meeting with the Chief Secretary and the DGP regarding it. We asked them to give us in writing that they adhered to the policy of transfers. We will look into the matter after we get the reports.

It was also brought to our notice that surveys were being conducted by administrative machinery and these are being linked to voters list. Apprehensions of names being struck off from welfare schemes of people not supporting the ruling dispensation were also cited. The Chief Election Officer (CEO) of the State was asked to give us a report and we will verify it,” he explained, adding that it was doubly challenging task for the ECI in AP as both the Assembly and parliamentary elections would be held simultaneously.

The CEC said a team of senior officials from the Commission will be deployed to do a random audit of electoral roll health and related issues to verify the complaints regarding wilful deletion of voters from the list. “The audit of the final electoral roll published on January 11 will be done in a constituency, picked randomly, in this week,” he noted.

Sunil Arora also noted that the Commission was seized of the presence of lakhs of voters in the bordering districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and that appropriate steps would be taken to ensure smooth conduct of  polls. “After hearing the political parties in a series of meetings, the Commission attaches prime importance to ensuring a conducive environment for free, fair, transparent, ethical and robust elections all over the country, including AP,” he asserted.

To a query on allegations against DGP RP Thakur of favouring the ruling dispensation in the attack on Jagan, the CEC said, “As far as we are concerned, we have not been given anything in writing by any party. The case everybody is talking about is under the NIA now, . If something specific comes to us, we will take action.”

EVM, VVPAT slips issue politically motivated: CEC
Even as Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been repeatedly opposing the usage of Electronic Voting Machines in elections and preferring ballot papers, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that a few sections made the usage of EVMs and voter-verifiable paper trail (VVPAT) slips a motivated slugfest. “Most political parties reposed their faith in voting by EVM, though some asked for counting of vote by VVPAT slips... There is a difference between malfunctioning and tampering.

We have not received a single case of tampering,” he explained. He also said that the committee, appointed in August, 2018 to look into how many VVPATs could be counted for verification, would soon submit a report. “The Committee has experts from Indian Statistical Institute and National Sample Survey organisation. Once the report is given, which is obviously before the elections, we will see how many VVPAT slips can be counted,” the CEC added.

What Commission wants from State government  
Report from the State govt on the issuance of post-dated cheques to beneficiaries of certain schemes allegedly to lure voters
Report on the alleged bias in the transfers of certain officials 
Report on surveys being done by the administrative machinery 
EC’s decision after political parties brought to its notice about instances of ‘inducements’

