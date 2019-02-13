Four new UDAs constituted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four new Urban Development Authorities (UDAs) have been constituted in the State. The new UDAs are Srikakulam UDA, Bobbili UDA, Madanapalle-Palamaner-Punganur UDA and Chittoor UDA.The Srikakulam Urban Development Authority (SUDA) will cover an area of 3,824.63 sq km covering five urban local bodies — Srikakulam Municipal Corporation, Ichchapuram, Palasa-Kasibugga and Amudalavalasa municipalities and Rajam nagara panchayat and 1,264 villages in 28 mandals of Srikakulam district. The headquarters of SUDA will be at Srikakulam.

With the constitution of SUDA, the government decided to exclude an area of 1,628.27 sq km covering three urban local bodies from Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) for inclusion into Srikakulam Urban Development Authority (SUDA).

Similarly, the Bobbili UDA will have a jurisdiction of 2,247.67 sq km covering three urban local bodies — Bobbili, Saluru and Parvathipuram municipalities — and 572 villages in 11 mandals of Vizianagaram district. BUDA headquarters will be at Bobbili.

Meanwhile, the Chittoor UDA will have an area of 3,501.14 sq km covering Chittoor Municipal Corporation and 434 villages in 22 mandals of Chittoor district and the headquarters will be at Chittoor.