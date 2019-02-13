Group from Guntur enacts play on how to give life after death

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A play ‘Guppedantha Gundelo’, with the theme of organ donation, by Abhinaya Arts of Guntur was enacted at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Tuesday. It was sponsored by AP Creativity and Culture Commission and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), and organised by Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati.

The main aim of the play was to create awareness among people and family members of brain dead patients on the importance of organ donation. ‘A brain dead person can give life to as many as eight persons’ was the underlying message conveyed through this play. It was penned by Sistla Srinivas.

The play was based on a real life story of a brain dead truck driver’s family and the eagerness of another family, which was in urgent need of a heart transplant. It depicted how the doctor struggles to convince the truck driver’s family members, who were not ready to donate his body parts, despite being offered huge amount of money, but finally succeeded in convincing them.

The heart transplant was done by Dr. A Gopalakrishna Gokhale. Gokhale is a cardiovascular surgeon and the first Indian doctor to be conferred with the Padma Shri by the President of India.Creativity & Culture Commission CEO Dr. D Vizaibhaskar, Sahitya Academy Chairman Prof Kolakaluri Inoch, Nataka Academy Chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna and Malaxmi group Chairman Y Harishchandra Prasad watched the play.