Inclusive growth vital for uplift of Dalits

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: B Rajsekhar, Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Civil Supplies Departments, has said that inclusive growth was vital for the empowerment of Dalit women. Addressing the gathering during the 13th annual State conference of Dalit Sthree Sakthi conducted here on Tuesday, he said, “All the political leaders use this term, but we need to see if they actually implement it. For instance the State budget is `2.3 lakh crore, but how much has been allotted for the welfare of Dalits.”

Echoing his views, AP Tobacco Board Chairperson and Managing Director Kaki Sunitha highlighted the importance of education for the economic and political development of Dalit women. Dalit Sthree Sakthi National Convener Jhansi Geddam said that they nurtured 50 Dalit women entrepreneurs last year.