Missing sisters left for Eluru on February 4 to meet MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar

In their investigation, the police observed that the girls met their relatives after they arrived in Eluru at 11 am; their phones remained switched off from the next day.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Kota Gayathri (19) and her minor sister, who went missing a week ago, reportedly had left home to meet Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar. Machavaram police inspector G Srinivas said the sisters left for Eluru on February 4 and did not return home. When their mother, Jyothi, could not reach them on their mobile phones–with even her relatives in Eluru having little information on the girls’ whereabouts, she approached the police and filed a missing complaint. 

In their investigation, the police observed that the girls met their relatives after they arrived in Eluru at 11 am; their phones remained switched off from the next day. Acting on the complaint, Machavaram police contacted the Denduluru MLA and enquired with him about the girls.

However, Prabhakar told the police that neither did he invite them nor had he met them. Meanwhile, Jyothi alleged that her daughters might have been kidnapped by a few people of Ajit Singh Nagar as they had earlier harassed the girls.

In her complaint, she has named the four youths, who are ‘close aides’ of MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao. She told police that they had created troubles for the girls in the past too. “We are attempting to trace the sisters as early as possible. We have taken the accusations made by their mother, Jyothi, into consideration and called the four youths to appear before the investigation officer,” CI Srinivas added.

Police probing kidnapping angle
Mother Jyothi stated in her police complaint that her daughters might have been kidnapped by a few people of Ajit Singh Nagar as they had earlier harassed them 

