Chandrababu Naidu only impediment to Andhra's development: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari has lashed out at Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleging that the TDP supremo was the only impediment to the development of the State. She also acknowledged the delay in the implementation of all the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, but attributed it to the interstate issues and the State government’s unresponsiveness.

At a press meet here on Tuesday, Purandeswari said that the BJP-led NDA’s commitment to the State was once again proved by the clearance of the revised cost estimates (REC) of Polavaram Project by the Technical Advisory Committee of the Central Water Commission. Admitting that there was a delay in the sanctioning of railway zone at Visakhapatnam, Dugarajapatnam Port and special package, she said, “It is true that there is a delay, but it is because of the interstate issues between AP and Odisha with respect to the railway zone.

Similarly, issues raised by the satellite launching centre at Sriharikota and the environmentalists regarding Pulicat lake have delayed the Dugarajapatnam port. But, the State government could have proposed an alternative location when asked. Why is the State delaying?” she questioned.

She also criticised the TDP government for failing to follow protocol while receiving Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guntur on Sunday.