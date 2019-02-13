Naidu to inaugurate projects worth `5k crore in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will deliver the keynote address in the inaugural session of the second edition of Happy Cities Summit, set to begin from Wednesday. On the occasion, the CM will also lay the foundation for and inaugurate a few projects worth over `5,000 crore in Amaravati.

According to the information, the Chief Minister will lay foundation for 11 projects being taken up by the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) and a few others by the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA). The three-day summit is being hosted by the APCRDA in partnership with United Kingdom Government, Government of Singapore, Canada-based NewCities Foundation, National Institute of Urban Affairs and other organisations.

“The CM will formally lay the foundation for various infrastructure, developmental and amusement projects proposed in Amaravati. Collectively, they are worth over `5,000 crore. The ceremonial plaques will be brought to the venue of the summit, where the CM will unveil them,” an official said.

According to a press release from the authority, over 40 city leaders - Mayors, Greenfield city leaders and Commissioners and participants from more than 30 countries - would discuss principles of urbanisation and innovations to solve issues prevalent in developing cities. The venue of the programme is Hotel Novotel Varun.

On Tuesday, as a prelude to the summit, the organisers held a City Leaders Forum. On the occasion, APCRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar gave an overview of the progress of Amaravati city development in the last 46 months. He also elaborated on the steps being taken by the authority in developing Amaravati as one of the happiest cities in the world. The City Leaders Forum, which discussed the pressing issue of urbanisation, was moderated by Hazem Galal, Partner and Global Leader, PwC Cities and Local Government Sector. Earlier in the day, delegates were also given a guided tour of the city.

Foundation stone to be laid, projects to be inaugurated

`129.83 cr- Infrastructural Amenities in Sakhamuru Park - Rose garden, Craft Bazar, Entrance gate with Kondapalli Bommaluru

`100 cr- Amusement and Entertainment Park

`1931.94 cr- Roads Infrastructure with utilities in Pacakage 17 & 18 (N1, N2, N5, N6, N13, N18, E5, E13 & E15 Roads)

`1054.20 cr- Flood Mitigation Works (Kondaveeti vaagu, Paala Vaagu, Sakhamuru reservoir, Gravity Canal, Neerukonda and Krishnayapalem Reservoirs in pacakages 19,

20 & 21)

`537.37 cr- Inspection Path along Right Bund of Krishna River

`150 cr- District Cooling System

`1,100 cr- HappyNest Rosella (phase-2)