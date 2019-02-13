Ryot kills self over mounting loans

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 34-year-old tenant farmer committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Puligadda village of Avanigadda mandal on Tuesday.According to Avanigadda Sub-Inspector Sandeep, the deceased, identified as Chilakala Veerayya, had migrated to Gollapalem two years ago and took six acres of land on lease to cultivate paddy.

After he incurred loss in farming, he started working as an autorickshaw driver to run his family. To repay the money he had taken from financiers, he reportedly had to take `3.5 lakh as loan from a private bank a few months ago, He committed suicide due to the mounting pressure on him to repay the loans, the police said.

Suicide helplines

OneLife:

78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:

040-66202000