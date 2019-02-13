Home Cities Vijayawada

Ryot kills self over mounting loans

A 34-year-old tenant farmer committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Puligadda village of Avanigadda mandal on Tuesday.

Published: 13th February 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2019 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A 34-year-old tenant farmer committed suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence in Puligadda village of Avanigadda mandal on Tuesday.According to Avanigadda Sub-Inspector  Sandeep, the deceased, identified as Chilakala Veerayya, had migrated to Gollapalem two years ago and took six acres of land on lease to cultivate paddy. 

After he incurred loss in farming, he started working as an autorickshaw driver to run his family. To repay the money he had taken from financiers, he reportedly had to take `3.5 lakh as loan from a private bank a few months ago,  He committed suicide due to the mounting pressure on him to repay the loans, the police said. 

Suicide helplines 
OneLife: 
78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 
040-66202000

