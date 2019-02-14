1.43 crore BPL families, 94L DWCRA women to get smartphones

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has decided to distribute smartphones to 1.43 crore BPL families in the State. At first, the government will distribute smartphones to 94 lakh DWCRA women. After estimating that each mobile will cost Rs 5,000, the government has decided to spend Rs 7,175 crore for distributing smartphones and the officials of Society for Elimination of Poverty (SERP) were entrusted with the task of finalising the agency for providing the mobile phones.

A decision to this effect was made by the Cabinet that met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

Briefing the media, Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said that the decision to give smartphones to DWCRA women was taken to use their services more efficiently. Along with SIM card, connection will be provided for a period of three years and an agreement will be reached with the service provider accordingly.

Condemning the allegations of Opposition parties that the State government spent Rs 10 crore public money for conducting Dharma Porata Deeksha organised by the Chief Minister in New Delhi recently, the Cabinet, which discussed the issue, cleared Rs 2.60 crore spent for the event. While Rs 1.23 crore was spent for hiring two special trains for ferrying people and employees to Delhi, Rs 1.60 crore was spent on other expenses and the amount was released as per the request made by the AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner.

Srinivasulu said Narendra Modi, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, organised Sadbhavana Mission protest for three days by spending taxpayers’ money for the benefit of his party. In contrast, the Dharma Porata Deeksha was conducted on behalf of five crore people of AP, the minister claimed.

Nod for agriculture council

The Cabinet gave approval for formation of Agriculture Council of Andhra Pradesh. The council, which is setting up for the purpose of regulating agriculture and horticulture, will help farmers to increase productivity.