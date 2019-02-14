AP adds Rs 4K to Centre’s Rs 6K for Annadatas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the spree of sops before the elections, Council of Ministers has fixed modalities for the implementation of ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’, a scheme for farmers to improve crop productivity.

Unlike Telangana government, which is implementing a similar scheme taking the area of land as a unit (Rs 10,000 per acre in two spells), the AP government has fixed family as a unit and will give Rs 10,000 per year.

However, for 54 lakh families out of the 70 lakh-odd families being covered under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN), the State government will extend financial support of Rs 4,000 as the Centre has already announced to deposit Rs 6,000 in three spells into the accounts of farmers.

Even as the ministers and TDP leaders claimed that the scheme announced by AP is better than that of the Centre and Telangana, Opposition leaders and farmer associations flayed the State government for linking the scheme with PMKSN. When the Centre announced to extend the financial aid to the farmers directly without involvement of States, how can AP claim it will provide Rs 10,000 to each farmer family after distributing only Rs 4,000 to 54 lakh farmers families? they questioned.

As the notification for the MLC elections is likely to be released shortly, which will be followed by the notification for general elections, the ruling party, in a hurry to roll out more schemes aimed at luring voters, came up with modalities of ‘Annadata Sukhibava’ during the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday.

Under the ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’, each farmer family will receive Rs 10,000 in two instalments (Kharif and Rabi) in a year. The State government has also decided to extend the facility to tenant farmers, unlike Telangana government, which extends the scheme only to landowners.

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said nearly 54 lakh farmers in the State are eligible for the PMKSN scheme. However, there are an additional 15 lakh farmers who are ineligible for the scheme and the State will give Rs 10,000 to such families in two instalments, he said.

Stating that the Centre has already asked the State about the details of the farmers, who would be eligible for the PMKSN scheme for disbursal of Rs 2,000 per acre as the first instalment of the scheme by month-end, Somireddy said the remaining Rs 3,000 will be added to the financial aid given by the Centre to make it Rs 5,000.

While the Centre spends Rs 1,080 crore for the 54 lakh farmers eligible for the PMKSN, the State government will bear an additional Rs 1,620 crore for the Rs 3,000 per acre it extends to PMKSN beneficiaries and another Rs 750 crore for the 15 lakh-odd farmers, ineligible for the PMKSN. Thus, the government will spend Rs 2,370 crore for the first instalment, he added. For the tenant farmers having cultivation certification, loan eligibility certificates among others, the State will extend the dole in Kharif season (in June).