Aussies to help Vijayawada Municipal Corporation adopt water sensitive practices

As part of the pact, the CRCWSC will provide technical support to the VMC in treatment of waste water entering the canals of the city.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an Australian research organisation, Cooperative Research Centre for Water Sensitive Cities (CRCWSC), to adopt water sensitive practices for development of a sustainable and resilient urban water management system.

As part of the pact, the CRCWSC will provide technical support to the VMC in treatment of waste water entering the canals of the city.The MoU was exchanged between VMC Commissioner J Nivas and CRCWSC Chief Executive Officer Tony Wong in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Happy Cities Summit on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas explained the CRCWSC would come up with solutions to curb the problem of sewage water entering the canals to make Vijayawada a sustainable city. According to information, the VMC and the research firm will spend $0.25 million each to revamp the existing water management system. “The CRCWSC has already inspected the canals and would give us the conceptual design, feasibility assessment, demonstration of project and strengthen the collaborative partnership between stakeholders,” Nivas added.

For the record, the CRCWSC, in 2018, had entered into an MoU with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department to offer $1 million worth technical assistance to Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) for Amaravati.

Another MoU was also exchanged between APCRDA and Canton of Zurich for the development of a 2000-watt Smart City. The concept of 2000-watt Smart City was conceived by Zurich, in which the energy consumption is brought down to 2000 watts per capita per day by moving to renewable and natural sources.

Later, Naidu unveiled the ‘City Report on Amaravati-2019’ drafted by the London School of Economics (LSE).

Memorandum of Understanding

