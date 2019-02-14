Home Cities Vijayawada

Ayesha case: CBI seeks public help again

On January 21, the CBI sleuths released a statement seeking information from the public. 

Published: 14th February 2019 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding no substantial evidence so far in the murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, the CBI is clueless on how to go about in unravelling the 11-year-old murder mystery. The CBI for the second time has appealed to public to pass on any information related to the case on mobile number 9346590818 or by email at cbivijayawada@cbi.gov.in. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential, a CBI release said. “We started our investigation from the scratch. There were no clues, evidence or suspects. It’s tough to crack the case based only on theories. The logical conclusion needs to be supported by substantial evidence,” said a CBI official.

On January 21, the CBI sleuths released a statement seeking information from the public.  “As the Vijayawada local court staff destroyed the evidence pertaining to the case, we are looking at all possible ways to obtain information in the case,” the official added. It may be noted that the CBI sleuths are likely to question 20 police officers who participated in the probe during 2007 and 2008. The SIT, which probed the case earlier, failed to get approval from the local court to send seven suspects — Koneru Satish (grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao), his friends Chintha Pawan Kumar and Abburi Ganesh, hostel warden Inampudi Padma, her husband Siva Ramakrishna, hostel inmates Kavitha and Sowmya — for narco test. “We tried all possible ways to proceed further in the investigation. Narco test is the only option left now,” the official added.

It may be noted CBI sleuths are likely to question 20 police officers who participated in the probe during 2007 and 2008. The agency is contemplating to resume probe from where a SIT, constituted by the former DGP N Sambasiva Rao, had left. The SIT officials failed to get approval from the local court to send seven suspects — Koneru Satish (grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao), his friends Chintha Pawan Kumar and Abburi Ganesh, hostel warden Inampudi Padma, her husband Siva Ramakrishna, hostel inmates Kavitha and Sowmya — for narcoanalysis test. “We tried all possible ways to proceed in the investigation and narco test is the only option left,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp