Ayesha case: CBI seeks public help again

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding no substantial evidence so far in the murder case of B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, the CBI is clueless on how to go about in unravelling the 11-year-old murder mystery. The CBI for the second time has appealed to public to pass on any information related to the case on mobile number 9346590818 or by email at cbivijayawada@cbi.gov.in. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential, a CBI release said. “We started our investigation from the scratch. There were no clues, evidence or suspects. It’s tough to crack the case based only on theories. The logical conclusion needs to be supported by substantial evidence,” said a CBI official.

On January 21, the CBI sleuths released a statement seeking information from the public. “As the Vijayawada local court staff destroyed the evidence pertaining to the case, we are looking at all possible ways to obtain information in the case,” the official added. It may be noted that the CBI sleuths are likely to question 20 police officers who participated in the probe during 2007 and 2008. The SIT, which probed the case earlier, failed to get approval from the local court to send seven suspects — Koneru Satish (grandson of former minister Koneru Ranga Rao), his friends Chintha Pawan Kumar and Abburi Ganesh, hostel warden Inampudi Padma, her husband Siva Ramakrishna, hostel inmates Kavitha and Sowmya — for narco test. “We tried all possible ways to proceed further in the investigation. Narco test is the only option left now,” the official added.

