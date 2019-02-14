Home Cities Vijayawada

BJP slams CM for remarks on Rafale deal

Published: 14th February 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana has come down heavily on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for making baseless allegations against Rafale deal to which the CAG gave a clean chit.

“The CAG report, which stated there were no irregularities in the Rafael deal as alleged, is a slap on the face of Naidu. It is unfortunate that we have a Chief Minister who doesn’t have any understanding of the issue, which is related to the nation’s security,” Kanna fumed.

In New Delhi, Party State vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy, found fault with Naidu for allegedly spending Rs 18 crore (public money) on the Dharma Porata Deeksha in New Delhi. “The TDP booked 2,000 rooms in luxury hotels and engaged 60 AC buses to mobilise people for the drama its leaders did in the national capital,” he said.

