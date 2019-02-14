Centre extended Rs 62 lakh crore assistance to AP: Arun Jaitley in RS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre had extended Rs 62.168 lakh crore assistance to Andhra Pradesh through various Central government schemes since 2014 to February 2, 2019, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Responding to a question raised by YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Jaitley said as per the Special Financial Package announced by the Centre to the State, the Union government would bear 90 per cent of the funding for the sponsored schemes, while the State would have to bear the remaining cost.

Jaitley added that the Centre would also bear the interest on the externally-aided projects of the State government between 2015-16 and 2019-20. “The State government asked us to pay the interest to the tune of `15.81 crore on the EAPs since 2015-16 and we have released the same,” he said. Jaitley said more funds will be released as part of Special Package once the State government submits the Utilisation Certificates for the funds released already.