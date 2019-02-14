CM Chandrababu Naidu lays stone for 30 projects in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation for 30 infrastructure and amusement projects in Amaravati on the inaugural day of Happy Cities Summit-2019 on Wednesday. Naidu also unveiled the smart residential card to be given to Amaravati residents and Urban Asset and Infrastructure Management System (UAIMS).

Officials from APCRDA and Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) said it was a red-letter day in Amaravati as foundation stone was laid for projects worth Rs 8,000 crore. Principal Secretary Ajay Jain and APCRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said works of most projects were already underway. The APCRDA officials said the UAIMS would help in efficient management of urban assets. A citizen portal was also unveiled on the occasion.

Addressing a gathering, Naidu said Amaravati was a testing bed for innovations. He said the residential card would help the residents of Amaravati to seamlessly avail governmental and non-governmental services directly. Naidu said happiness was important in creation of vibrant economies. “I envisage Amaravati stands top in the world, that is why we made happiness as one of its founding pillars. If the strength of the economy is strong, it doesn’t mean the country is happy. To address this issue, we invite innovative solutions,” he said.

Referring to the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) used to procuring land for Amaravati as a successful innovation, Naidu said his government was going to implement another innovative scheme.

“We will replace 17 lakh agricultural pumpsets with solar and energy efficient pumps. This is one of the biggest innovations as it would save 30 per cent energy and we can recover the investments in seven years,” he said.The three-day summit will conclude on Friday with a tour of Amaravati.

US firm working on Smart City initiative

US Consul General of Hyderabad Katherine B Hadda said significant progress has been achieved in developing Visakhapatnam as a smart city project. “The Government of India invited the US Government to be a part of its Smart City initiative. We are working on three cities — Visakhapatnam, Ajmer and Allahabad. We have completed the planning for Visakhapatnam and the project is led by US firm Aecom along with KPMG and IBM,” she said. She added a Reverse Trade Mission was also completed in 2016, under which a team of officials from AP government visited the US for knowledge sharing