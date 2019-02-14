Cops trace one of two missing girls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant development, Machavaram police on Tuesday night traced one of the two sisters, who went missing on February 4, and re-united her with her mother. However, the cops are yet to find any trace of the elder sister, Kota Gayathri.

According to Circle Inspector G Srinivas, Gayathri (19) and Soniya–a minor, had left for Eluru to meet Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar seeking financial support for their family. “With the help of Soniya, we will rescue her sister as soon as possible,” he said.

Soniya was traced at her grandmother’s house in Eluru. When asked aboud Gayathri’s whereabouts, she said her elder sister had returned to Vijayawada on February 5. In her complaint, their mother Jyothi had said that her daughters might have been kidnapped by a few people of Ajit Singh Nagar.