DRM inspects rly redevelopment work

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R Dhananjayulu on Wednesady conducted an inspection of the ongoing station redevelopment works at Vijayawada Railway Station.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) R Dhananjayulu on Wednesady conducted an inspection of the ongoing station redevelopment works at Vijayawada Railway Station. As part of his visit, he reviewed the works underway near the reservation office, executive lounge, IRCTC office and the retiring rooms at the East entrance of the station. He also inspected the second foot overbridge works.

He took note of the facilities being provided to passengers on platform number 10 and instructed the officials concerned to improve on the amenities provided to passengers at West entrance.

Speaking on the occasion the DRM advised the branch officials to come up with innovative methods for providing best possible passenger amenities, optimal utilization of space and instructed to speed up the ongoing developmental works.

