DSP sent to VR for filing false cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After Krishna SP Sarvasrestha Tripathi suspended two SIs for filing false cases against YSRC leaders, now it was the turn of DSP and Mylavaram CI to face the music.

On Wednesday, the SP suspended CI Suribabu and sent DSP Ch GV Prasad to VR. On Monday, two SIs — Md Ashfaq of Reddy Gudem police station and V Srinivas Rao of Mylavaram police station– wersent to vacancy reserve (VR).

Alleging that one Maganti Venkata Ramarao tried to bribe them, Mylavaram police filed a case on February 6 under sections 448 and 171 of the Indian Penal Code.