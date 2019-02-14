Home Cities Vijayawada

Every farmer in AP to get Rs 10,000 per acre

 Aimed at the upcoming elections, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday rolled out a massive financial assistance scheme to farmers across the state. 

14th February 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Aimed at the upcoming elections, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday rolled out a massive financial assistance scheme to farmers across the state. Named as Annadata Sukhibava, the scheme envisages Rs 10,000 per acre to every farmer, including tenant farmers, in the state. It will b  e given to the farmers in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each — in Kharif and Rabi.

A farmer lifting a large bundle of spinach
harvested from his field in AP | Express

Those farmers, who are eligible for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) scheme under which a farmer having less than 5 acres of land gets Rs 6,000 per acre, will get the additional Rs 4,000 from the state government. The PMKSN envisages Rs 6,000 per acre to farmers who are having less than 5 acres. Tthe amount will be extended in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

Agriculture minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said nearly 54 lakh farmers in the State are eligible for the PMKSN scheme. However, there are an additional 15 lakh farmers who are ineligible for the scheme. “The state government will extend the Annadata Sukhibava scheme to these 15 lakh-odd farmers,’’ he said.

He also added that the Centre had already asked the State about the details of farmers who would be eligible for its PMKSN scheme to disburse Rs 2,000 per acre as the first instalment of the scheme by the end of this month. “We will add the remaining Rs 3,000 to the financial assistance given by the Centre and make it Rs 5,000,’’ Chandramohan Reddy said. “For the 54 lakh farmers who would be eligible for PMKSN in the State, the Centre would spend around Rs 1,080 crore.” The AP government, however, will have to bear an additional expenditure of Rs 1,620 crore.

