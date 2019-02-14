Home Cities Vijayawada

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy vows to better the lot of Backward Classes

During a meeting with the leaders of BC communities at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Reddy reviewed the issues concerning the BCs.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (EPS| P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC chief and Leader of the Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured to take necessary steps for strengthening Backward Classes financially as well as giving them priority in legislative bodies and nominated posts.

After noting the problems being faced by BC communities and the suggestions from the BC leaders, the YSRC chief said all the steps taken by the party for the welfare and development of BCs will be announced during the ‘BC Garjana’ to be organised in Eluru on February 17.

Party senior leaders Botsa Satyanarayana, Mopidevi Venkataramana and others were present.

