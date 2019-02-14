KLU convocation held

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Infosys Founder Chairman NR Narayana Murthy said he was confident of India developing into a hub for software industry in the near future. He was speaking at the eighth convocation of KL deemed to be University, held at its campus in Vaddeswaram on Wednesday.

Murthy further said that there was a misconception among the developed countries that India was confined only to production of aromatic products and food, as the country now contributed to the world’s financial development. Later, he presented graduation certificates to the students for 2017-18.