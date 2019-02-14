‘Modifying vehicles punishable offence’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) E Meera Prasad on Wednesday said action will be taken against those modifying their two-wheelers and using them to sell fast food in the city.

In a press release issued here, Meera Prasad said that using two-wheelers for a commercial purpose was a violation of the Motor Vehicle Act. Directions were given to break inspectors by the higher authority to seize the vehicles on the spot, he said, adding that those found guilty of facilitating the modification will also have to pay a hefty penalty.

Talking about a special drive conducted against bullet vehicles, the DTC said a team of officials removed silencers from 200 vehicles and seized six of them.

Customising vehicles or modifying/altering (exhaust) silencers is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicle Act. He called upon the vehicles users to adhere to the traffic rules.