Polavaram project: 4-member panel to resolve payment issues

The Superintending Engineer of PIP Head Works Unit and retired Chief Engineer B Rosaiah would be the members.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inspecting Polavaram irrigation project (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department constituted a committee to recommend measures to resolve the long-pending issues between the previous executing agency of Polavaram Irrigation Project, Transstroy (India) Ltd, and other agencies engaged in the project.

According to a GO issued on Wednesday, Secretary of Water Resources Shashibhushan Kumar constituted a four-member committee to look into the issues, mainly in the nature of payments to be made by

Transstroy (India) Ltd to the others. While the Engineer-in-Chief of  Polavaram Irrigation Project would be the committee chairperson, the Chief Engineer of PIP Head Works would be the convenor.

The Superintending Engineer of PIP Head Works Unit and retired Chief Engineer B Rosaiah would be the members. “The committee shall submit the report within 15 days,” the GO read.It maybe noted that the State government terminated its agreement with Transstroy (India) Ltd, which was the major contractor till last year, as the agency could not show reasonable progress.   

