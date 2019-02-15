After Amanchi, it is now Avanthi to quit TDP; Chandrababu Naidu sees PM Modi, Jagan plot

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a major jolt to the ruling TDP, Anakapalle MP Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Avanthi Srinivas, joined the YSR Congress in the presence of its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Thursday. This came just a day after Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan had quit TDP and joined the YSRC. Both of them, incidentally, belong to Kapu community and after leaving the party accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of favouring one particular community.

Srinivas, after quitting the ruling party, also sprang a surprise by alleging that the ties between Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi strained after the PMO received a complaint from a TDP MLA about alleged corruption in TDP government. Srinivas, however, did not name the MLA.Though there have been reports of Avanthi’s unhappiness with the leadership, his quitting the party came as a surprise. He resigned from the TDP and Lok Sabha and sent letters to Chandrababu Naidu and LS Speaker.

Speaking to media after formally joining the YSRC, Avanthi launched a scathing attack on Naidu for the latter’s ‘flip-flop’ on different issues and ‘creating’ rift between castes.After going through the complaint from the MLA, Modi stopped responding positively to the issues relating to the State despite the MPs continuing fight inside and outside Parliament.

“The Centre seems to have come to the conclusion that there would be no use of helping the State going by corruption and favouritism towards a particular caste in the State,’’ the Anakapalle MP maintained.Avanthi said he had decided to join the YSRC as the State needed a leader like Reddy with clarity unlike Naidu ‘who shifts his stand frequently for gains’.

‘Naidu treats honest leaders as inefficient’

“Naidu gets confused quite often and tries to confuse the people. He might be of the opinion that the schemes being implemented by him will bring him back to power. But, people are wise and have decided to give their mandate to Jagan as he sticks to the commitments made to people,’’ he said.Stating that Naidu would treat honest and dedicated leaders as inefficient, Srinivas said that his suggestion that TDP MPs follow the example of the YSRC and resign from Lok Sabha for the cause of SCS for the State was ignored.

He also alleged that Naidu even confronted him for organising a protest demanding Visakhapatnam Railway Zone when the TDP was in NDA. Denying the reports that he resigned from the TDP as he was denied ticket to contest from Bheemili Assembly constituency, he said Naidu made more promises to him including the Bheemili ticket. But, I took the decision as there was no space in TDP for persons aspiring to serve the public, he said.

CM: defeat opportunists

Responding to the TDP leaders joining YSRC, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, while addressing a public meeting at Bhogapuram, said that it was a conspiracy by three persons (Modi, Reddy and KCR). “They are luring the leaders by offering money, seats and better pChandrababu Naiduositions and poaching the leaders,’’ he said.

“Chirala MLA joined the YSRC yesterday and now an MP, who joined the TDP before elections and got the ticket, went to Lotus Pond. Should I be afraid of such selfish leaders, who enjoyed positions and got their works done and joined other party now? Should I work for such leaders or for you? You have the responsibility to defeat such selfish leaders.’’