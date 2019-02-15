Home Cities Vijayawada

APCRDA to make Amaravati a ‘happy’ city 

The APCRDA also launched a new initiative called Happy Cities Forum to take forward the deliberations held at the summit.

Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Amaravati Planning Design Research Institute (APDRI) entered into nine Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with seven global urban innovation organisations to collaborate in the development of long-term urban developmental strategies to make Amaravati a happy city.

On Thursday, the second day of the Happy Cities Summit-2019, the APCRDA officials signed pacts with organisations such as 100 Resilience Cities (100 RC), National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI), New Cities Foundation, Women in Cities International (WICI), Civic Lab, and Charles Montgomery’s Happy City Institute. The MoUs will facilitate the development of a happiness framework for the residential spaces in Amaravati, knowledge partnership with the organisations to prepare resilience strategy, gender inclusivity plans and ecomobility solutions in Amaravati.

Speaking on the occasion, APCRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said that the draft framework for developing happy and greenfield cities would most likely be ready by the next edition of the summit. The officials also announced the launch of a new initiative called Happy Cities Forum, with a mission to create a global network of cities, institutions, industry partners and investors to work on a common goal of happy cities.

Delegates from about 30 countries participated in the workshops and panel discussions held on happiness index, nudging private sector development, scaling enterprise-led innovation, physical and mental wellbeing, gender inclusivity and other themes. “One of the learnings is that technology alone won’t help us conceptualise happy cities. Technology is an enabler and civic innovation through data and technology, people empowerment, and most importantly, a vision would help us design a human-centered greenfield, livable and happy city,” the APCRDA officials said.

The officials distributed prizes to winners of Amaravati Design Challenge-2019. The theme of the competition was designing small-scale residential development scenarios. While students from Bangalore-based Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering won the first prize of Rs 1 lakh,  students from Ahmedabad-based CEPT University and Gwalior-based Madhav Institute of Technology and Science won second (Rs 50,000) and third prize (Rs 25,000), respectively.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp