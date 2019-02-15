Home Cities Vijayawada

BJP manifesto in March

BJP national general secretary V Ram Madhav has said that the party will unveil its vision document (manifesto) for the upcoming parliamentary and assembly elections next month. 

Published: 15th February 2019 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Ram Madhav

BJP leader Ram Madhav (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  BJP national general secretary V Ram Madhav has said that the party will unveil its vision document (manifesto) for the upcoming parliamentary and assembly elections next month. Madhav, who interacted with representatives of AP Chamber of Commerce in Vijayawada on Thursday as a part of ‘Bharat Ki Mann Ki Baat’ to elicit public opinion for the preparation of vision document, said that the party was expecting over 10 crore suggestions/opinions from the public across the country.

“We are taking feedback from not just experts, but also from common man so that we would know their expectations and aspirations,” he said. BJP leaders are visiting States to interact with a cross-section of people.

