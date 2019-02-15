Home Cities Vijayawada

Election sops put heavy burden on AP exchequer

Similarly, wages of Anganwadi teachers, helpers, Asha workers and some other employees were also increased in the last 2-3 months.

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government’s decision to increase the wages of different categories of employees and enhance various pension amounts has reportedly put an additional burden on the Finance department and this, coupled with various other factors, halted the payment of bills for the time being. 
Besides doubling the social pensions to the old, physically challenged and other categories, the government has paid Rs 2,500 each to DWCRA members and issued post-dated cheques to a tune of Rs 7,500 for each member. 

Similarly, wages of Anganwadi teachers, helpers, Asha workers and some other employees were also increased in the last 2-3 months. Moreover, with the elections round the corner, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is busy grounding several projects and enhancing the financial benefits to various sections of people. However, the same is putting pressure on the Finance department in releasing funds for other purposes like civil works.

Though the officials said payment of bills worth Rs 4,000 crore is pending, sources said it will be more and that chances of clearing all of them before this fiscal will be a Herculean task for the government. “Budgetary allocations for different purposes were made based on revenue collections expected in the current fiscal as well as the States’ revenue share from the Centre.

But, apart from decline in the revenue, the focus being laid by the State government on increasing the wages, social security pensions and initiating more development projects is putting more burden on the exchequer and it affects the payment of bills,’’ an official said. 

However, the officials say that the situation will improve and the payment of bills will be made after two weeks. Admitting that bills have been kept pending for the time-being, Finance Secretary Peeyush Kumar, however, exuded confidence that all of them will be cleared before the end of the fiscal. The process of clearing the bills will be taken up after two weeks and all the bills will be cleared before March 31, he asserted.

