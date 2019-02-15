Excise department to run anti-alcoholism campaign

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An initiative called ‘Jagruthi’, has been taken up by the Prohibition and Excise department to raise awareness on alcoholism, said Mukesh Kumar Meena, IAS, AP Tourism Secretary on Thursday. Speaking at the poster launch ceremony of the initiative, he said, “Alcoholism has become a major problem in society.

This vice has a direct effect on the economic and social well-being of families.” As part of the programme, awareness campaigns will be held and counselling and de-addiction centers will be established.

Rallies, seminars, meetings and competitions at school, college, panchayat and municipality levels will be held. These activities will be arranged every Saturday in all excise units. Students and level-1 addicts are the target of the campaign. The counseling centers will be set up by the excise superintendents at all excise units. The target audience of these sessions are the people who are fully addicted to alcohol.

A center in each district

At least one permanent de-addiction center will be constructed in each district. A group of officials will study for a month how de-addiction centers work and facilitate their construction