Home Cities Vijayawada

Excise department to run anti-alcoholism campaign

Rallies, seminars, meetings and competitions at school, college, panchayat and municipality levels will be held.

Published: 15th February 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  An initiative called ‘Jagruthi’, has been taken up by the Prohibition and Excise department to raise awareness on alcoholism, said Mukesh Kumar Meena, IAS, AP Tourism Secretary on Thursday. Speaking at the poster launch ceremony of the initiative, he said, “Alcoholism has become a major problem in society.

This vice has a direct effect on the economic and social well-being of families.” As part of the programme, awareness campaigns will be held and counselling and de-addiction centers will be established.

Rallies, seminars, meetings and competitions at school, college, panchayat and municipality levels will be held. These activities will be arranged every Saturday in all excise units. Students and level-1 addicts are the target of the campaign. The counseling centers will be set up by the excise superintendents at all excise units. The target audience of these sessions are the people who are fully addicted to alcohol. 

A center in each district

At least one permanent de-addiction center will be constructed in each district. A group of officials will study for a month how de-addiction centers work and facilitate their construction

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagruthi Excise department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp