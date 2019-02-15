Need for more research to prevent cancer stressed 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for more research programmes to prevent cancer. He noted that top priority should be given to research for diagnosing the disease at an early stage so that cancer can be treatable. Naidu was speaking after laying the foundation stone for Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Thullur village of Amaravati on Thursday.

Elaborating on his government’s initiatives to control the number of cases of cancer, the Chief Minister said, “We have started focusing on providing affordable and effective diagnosis and treatment for cancer. We partnered with Tata Memorial Trust to develop cancer treatment centres with Rs 600 crore.”

Chairman of the hospital trust and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna said that the 1,000-bedded hospital would be developed in three phases. “In the first phase, a 300-bedded facility would be started.

We plan to start it in 18 months.

In phase two and three, we will add 700 more beds. It will function as a non-profit organisation,” he explained. The actor-politician added that the hospital would be built with Rs 300 crore in the 15 acres of land allotted by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).