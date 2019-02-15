Home Cities Vijayawada

Opposition parties will knock on SC door soon over EVM issue, says Chandrababu Naidu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming his meeting with leaders of various national parties in New Delhi “fruitful”,  Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said they have decided to forge a pre-election alliance. “We have decided to work according to the Common Minimum Programme and knock the doors of the Apex Court on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs),” he said.Addressing party leaders and cadre during a teleconference on Thursday, he said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ’s protest in Delhi has received good response, which reflects strong opposition towards the Modi government.  

Describing ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’ as a historic scheme, he said though the Centre put several restrictions, the State government issued guidelines to extend the benefits to every farmer family, including the tenant farmers.“Similarly, under various pension schemes, we are giving `24,000 per person in a year. The government is also giving Rs 20,000 to each DWCRA woman under Pasupu Kumkuma scheme. All these prestigious schemes have to be taken to the public and the same is an opportunity for a thumping victory for the TDP in the next elections,’’ the TDP chief said.

Asserting that he is taking up the fight for justice for the five crore people of the State, he said BJP, YSRC and TRS were conspiring against the interests of the State. Referring to the exodus of some leaders from the party, he said there is no place for opportunists in the TDP. “Sometimes it may benefit the party.  Leaders may come and go, but the TDP will always remain strong with strong cadre presence, he said. Taking exception to attributing caste politics to him, Naidu said that people, irrespective of their caste, honour him. “I respected BC, SC, ST and Muslim minorities alike,” he maintained and added that people know the truth.  

While former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy betrayed Kapus without giving them reservations, Jagan Mohan Reddy is not ready to speak on the matter. But, the TDP kept  the promise by providing 5 per cent BC reservations to Kapus besides allocating Rs1,000 crore for their welfare, the Chief Minister said.

