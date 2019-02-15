Home Cities Vijayawada

Suspense ends, Amanchi quits ruling TDP, to join YSRC soon

Amanchi’s decision to join YSRC had caused quite a stir with the Chirala Municipal Corporation vice-chairman K Suresh resigning from the YSRC.

Published: 15th February 2019

Amanchi Krishna Mohan with YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/ONGOLE: Putting an end to suspense over his continuation in the TDP, Chirala MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan on Wednesday resigned from the ruling party and announced his decision to join the Opposition YSRC soon. He also called on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad.

Amanchi is likely to join YSRC when Jagan will hold his ‘Samara Shankaravam’ in Ongole this month.
Emerging out of the YSRC chief’s residence, the MLA said there is no alternative to Jagan in the State. “During my three years and four months of being in TDP, I faced several problems politically,” he said, adding there is no space for people like him, who stand in favour of society and common man, in TDP.
The TDP, meanwhile, started damage control exercise and asked Karanam Balaramakrishna Murthy, a senior leader from the district, to rush to Chirala and hold meeting with TDP leaders. On Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, he is likely to hold a meeting of TDP activists on Thursday to keep the party rank and file intact. Soon after Amanchi announced his resignation, the TDP cadre put up hoardings against Amanchi and simultaneously, YSRC leaders too staged protests against the MLA joining the party.

Amanchi’s decision to join YSRC had caused quite a stir with the Chirala Municipal Corporation vice-chairman K Suresh resigning from the YSRC. Followers of YSRC Chirala Assembly constituency coordinator Yadam Balaji burnt old tyres on the streets of Chirala in protest against Amanchi joining the party. Interestingly, TDP activists too celebrated Amanchi’s exit from the party by bursting crackers. Environment and Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao said there will be no damage to the TDP with his exit from the party.

