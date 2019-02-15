Home Cities Vijayawada

Talasani Srinivas Yadav terms AP schemes election gimmicks

He added that while the neighbouring Telangana government is giving 24 hours power supply to farmers, the Naidu government has failed to do so.

Published: 15th February 2019 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana former minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav during a press conference in Vijayawada on Thursday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former minister and TRS MLA from Telangana Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday once again trained guns on his former political boss and AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. 
While speaking to the media here, Yadav took a broadside against Naidu and his governance. This is the second time in the recent past that Srinivas Yadav, during his visit to AP, targeting Naidu.

“Naidu says the State has a deficit budget, but he is spending lavishly,’’ Yadav said and criticised the government for allegedly spending Rs 10 crore for Dharma Porata Deeksha in New Delhi.

“The government, which failed to come to the rescue of DWCRA women for four years, has announced `10,000 to each member now with elections in mind. All the schemes announced by Naidu are poll gimmicks” he said.Srinivas Yadav said Naidu, who had accepted Special Package in lieu of the Special Category Status, is not fighting for SCS. The TRS leader went on to add that he was not allowed to hold a press meet in Haailand in Guntur and was ‘questioned’ by Vijayawada police when he came to the city to hold the media meet.

Chandrababu Naidu Dharma Porata Deeksha Talasani Srinivas Yadav

