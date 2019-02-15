Techno-cultural festival AFOSEC 2019 begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day national level techno-cultural festival of Velagapudi Ramkrishna Siddhartha Engineering College, AFOSEC 2019, began on a grand note here on Thursday. The festival commenced with a traditional dance performance by the students.

A photo gallery on the life of Mahatma Gandhi was also inaugurated as part of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations. Around 1,000 students from 80 engineering colleges have enrolled for the event. Various competitions such as smart ideas hackathon, paper presentation, technical quiz and model expo were held as part of the event.