VMC plants to recycle plastic waste in Vijayawada

The plastic waste collection and recycling unit was set up in December last by Hyderabad-based E Sree Foundation with the financial support of United National Development Programme and Coca Cola. 

Published: 15th February 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Biomethanation plant at Ajith Singh Nagar

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To transform Vijayawada into the cleanest city in the country, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has established five plants in Ajith Singh Nagar with an objective to tackle the plastic menace, solid waste generated from households and commercial establishments and construction and demolition waste across 59 divisions of the city.

The unit, set up at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, handles five tonnes of plastic waste daily. Under the project, segregated plastic waste will be kept in a grinding machine to produce crushed plastic waste. In the next phase, the plastic bags (cement and rice bags) will be kept in gatta machine and the crushed paste can be utilised to manufacture pipes.

Bricks manufactured out of construction
debris | Express

Under onsite window composting or aerobic composting, the VMC has, in March 2018, set up plants at APIIC Colony, Urmila Nagar, Kabela, Rajiv Gandhi Wholesale Market at a cost of `1.6 crore. The Ajith Singh Nagar plant commenced operations in November. Guntur-based Smart Waste Managements Solution is responsible for maintenance of the composing units.

At present, the unit handles 40 to 50 tonne of wet waste per day. Erode-based Zigma Global Environ Solution Pvt Ltd was made responsible to set up the biomining project in December 2017 at an estimated cost of Rs 24 crore.

The project was commissioned in June 2018. Presently, 1.10 lakh tonne garbage is treated at the plant. As per the pact made with the VMC, the firm charges the civic body Rs 842 per tonne to treat garbage. Plastic waste treated in the plant is shifted to cement industries, while stones are used as land fillings in low-lying areas. 

In November 2018, Pro Enviro C&D Waste Management Private Limited commissioned the construction and demolition waste treatment plant project at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore in the city. The plant is presently getting 70 tonnes of C&D waste per day compared to its capacity of around 200 tonne daily. The firm charges Rs 438 per tonne from VMC, including processing charges. So far, 220 tonne of different types of aggregates generated from C&D waste has been handed over to VMC at Rs 100 per tonne. 

In December 2018, the VMC asked Chennai-based Arumugam Arivu Bio Energy and Sundaram Fab Pvt LTD, Salem, to maintain the Biomethanation Plant to handle 16 tonne of vegetable waste and four tonne of slaughter waste. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 2.15 crore. In next phase, the crushed waste will be stored in two digesters to produce methane gas, which will have a combination of Hydrogen Sulphate and Nitrogen. At present 140 kw generator is being operated from the methane gas produced in the plant. 

