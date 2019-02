By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The two-day techno-cultural event at V R Siddharth College of Engineering, AFOSEC 2019, concluded in Vijayawada on Friday.The first day of the event witnessed a participation of around 800 students in various technical events organised across all technical departments of the college.

On the second day of AFOSEC 2019, several literary and cultural events were held for the participants of the festival.