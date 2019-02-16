Home Cities Vijayawada

APSRTC strengthens its fleet

With an aim to offer better facilities to the passengers, APSRTC will add 150 new ‘Telugu Velugu’ buses to its fleet.

A new fleet of buses acquired by APSRTC at Vidyadharapuram in city on Friday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an aim to offer better facilities to the passengers, APSRTC will add 150 new ‘Telugu Velugu’ buses to its fleet. The State-owned road transport corporation will also get over 527 buses in city ordinary, metro express, super luxury, ultra deluxe and express categories soon.

According to a press release on Friday, the corporation would be spending Rs 33 crore on 154 Telugu Velugu and Ultra Telugu Velugu buses. Of the 154, the corporation already received 65 vehicles. “The APSRTC is also in the process of procuring 527 city ordinary, metro express, super luxury, ultra deluxe and express categories’ vehicles at a cost of Rs 154 crore. Of them, the corporation already received 145. The remaining will be added to the fleet in three to four phases,” the press release said.

The new Telugu Velugu and Super Luxury category buses will have latest features such as pneumatic doors, bigger boot space, special single seat for conductors, LED display boards and others.

