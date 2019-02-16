‘Avanthi succumbed to threats, allurement’

Home Cities Vijayawada

N Chandrababu Naidu.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that people do not believe those who change parties for their selfish motives. He observed that Anakapalli MP Avanthi Srinivas, who recently joined the YSRC, did so “succumbing to threats and allurement”.

The MP was with the Chief Minister during his day-long Dharma Porata Deeksha in Delhi on February 11.
Alleging that the BJP, YSRC and TRS are working with an agenda to obstruct development of AP, he said these parties threaten those having assets in the neighbouring State.

Later in the evening, the TDP leaders launched a scathing attack against Avanthi Srinivas and Amanchi Krishna Mohan, who switched loyalties to the YSRC. Human Resources Development Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said there should be some values in politics. Objecting to the remarks made by Avanthi against the Chief Minister, he said it was the same person, who earlier described YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a terrorist and unfit to be in politics. He recalled he had not uttered a single word against TDP, while joining the Praja Rajyam Party in the past.

Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy also found fault with the politicians, who, after switching loyalties,  abused the leaders to whom they performed ‘palabhisekhams’ earlier

Earlier, during a teleconference with the TDP leaders on Friday, Naidu said the BJP leaders, out of sheer fear of the ruling party, stated formation of an alliance at the national level before the polls was practically impossible. “But, apart from creating a platform for all non-BJP parties, we even entered into a pre-poll alliance with like-minded parties opposing the BJP. This is the reason why the BJP leaders hold a grudge against us,” he said.

Stating that the entire nation had witnessed the drama enacted by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the name of Federal Front, Naidu said that is why 22 parties supported the TDP’s Dharma Porata Deeksha in Delhi.

“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to hold back funds due to the State, KCR does not cooperate for division of assets between AP and Telangana. While this was so, the YSRC chief creates obstacles for the development of the State,” he said, asking the party cadre to sensitise people of the State about these three parties.

Highlighting the welfare and development schemes, Naidu said that the coming election will be a one- sided affair in favour of the TDP.

Addressing the chairpersons of 32 corporations, Naidu hoped the TDP will sweep the LS and Assembly elections.

