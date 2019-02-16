Fathima students thank CM for Rs 13 crore aid

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students of Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences (FIMS) called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Friday and expressed their gratitude for sanctioning Rs 13 crore towards payment of medical course fees for two years.

Their admissions were declared invalid by the MCI on technical grounds, which was protested by the students. Some of the students and their parents even attempted suicide following delay in getting justice.

Finally, the issue came to the notice of Naidu and Rs 13 crore was released for those students who qualified in NEET-2018 and got seats under B Category and released. It released Rs 13 crore. The funds were given by NTR University of Health Sciences funds for the 42 students.