Home Cities Vijayawada

Fathima students thank CM for Rs 13 crore aid

Their admissions were declared invalid by the MCI on technical grounds, which was protested by the students.

Published: 16th February 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offers sweets to Fathima medical college students at his residence in Undavalli near Vijayawada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students of Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences (FIMS) called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on Friday and expressed their gratitude for sanctioning Rs 13 crore towards payment of medical course fees for two years.

Their admissions were declared invalid by the MCI on technical grounds, which was protested by the students. Some of the students and their parents even attempted suicide following delay in getting justice.

Finally, the issue came to the notice of Naidu and Rs 13 crore was released for those students who qualified in NEET-2018 and got seats under B Category and released. It released Rs 13 crore. The funds were given by NTR University of Health Sciences funds for the 42 students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fathima Institute of Medical Sciences N Chandrababu Naidu Fathima students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp