Killing of soldiers condemned

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National ex-servicemen co-ordination committee, Andhra Pradesh chapter, condemned the bombing of 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel by a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber on Thursday.

The committee members paid homage to the ‘martyrs’ on behalf of ex-servicemen across the country.

They said that the political/diplomatic language used by India for the past 70 years is not understood by Pakistan government. It is unfortunate that India’s soft approach over the years has been misunderstood as its weakness by the neighbouring country, they said.

The committee demanded action against Pakistan to make it understand that India means business. Such an action will be a suitable tribute to all those who laid down their lives for the country, it stated, adding it will be a telling lesson to the attackers.