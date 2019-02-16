Home Cities Vijayawada

Krishna police draw flak over false case row, skewed NRI murder probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna police are drawing severe criticism, not only from the public but also from the department officials, over false cases filed against YSRC leaders in Mylavaram and lack of investigation techniques in cracking cases such as the murder of NRI industrialist Chigurupati Jayaram.

Four police officers, including a DSP rank officer, were recently suspended from their duties for filing a false case against one YSRC leader Maganti Venkata Ramarao, alias Abbayi, who was alleged to have offered bribe to the cops.

Following protests and a counter-complaint lodged by YSRC’s Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Krishna Superintendent of Police Sarvashreshth Tripathi initiated a departmental inquiry into the issue and sent two SIs to Vacancy Reserve (VR). Later, he suspended Mylavaram CI Ch Suribabu and sent Nuzvid DSP Ch GV Prasad to VR.

Krishna Prasad said no police official was offered bribe for support during the ensuing elections. He pointed out that Sub-Inspector Ashfaq purportedly filed cases against his party supporters acting on the instructions of Water Resources minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

“It is evident that police officials are dancing to the tunes of ruling party leaders and filing false cases against Opposition leaders, which is a dishonour to their profession. A public servant should serve people irrespective of which party they are affiliated to. Whereas in Krishna district, police are acting as agents of the Telugu Desam Party,” the MLA candidate from Mylavaram constituency said.

On the other hand, Krishna police lost their face again when their counterparts in Telangana, who are probing the Jayaram murder case, said the five-day investigation of Nandigama police was nothing but an ‘eyewash’ and reportedly claimed that they failed to obtain basic information from the accused Rakesh Reddy. “It is a fact that the investigation of Krishna district police in the murder of Jayaram lacks clarity and even failed to establish the number of people involved in it and relationship of Jayaram’s niece Shika Chowdary with the case. Whereas, Telangana police have brought in more people under the ambit of its investigation,” a senior police official said on the condition of anonymity.  

However, condemning the allegations, Krishna SP Sarvashreshth Tripathi said the police were not taking any side during the investigation and reiterated that political interference would not be tolerated. “We have successfully completed majority of the investigation in the murder case and transferred the case to Jubilee Hills police.”  In connection to the false case row, he said, “With our actions, we have proved once again that filing false cases will be dealt seriously as strong action has been taken against four officials.”

