Lokesh leaves room wide open for speculation over TDP alliance

VIJAYAWADA: Information Technology (IT) minister Nara Lokesh said that the party has not had any discussions on alliances yet. However, leaving room for a cliffhanger, he said that TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu usually thinks about alliances only when polls are a month away.

This subtle statement by Lokesh, once again, throws door wide open for a possible alliance of the TDP with Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena . Though the TDP has been maintaining that it will not ally with any party, the recent hints dropped by none other than Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had kept everyone guessing if the TDP will enter into an alliance with the Jana Sena.

For the TDP, the Jana Senaremains the only potential poll partner as both the BJP and the YSRC have become its bitter political adversaries. The Congress, on the other hand, though joining hands with the TDP at the national level in its fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made it amply clear that it would go it alone in the elections in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating developmental projects in Krishna district on Friday, Lokesh, who is also TDP’s national general secretary, said, “We have already announced that there wouldn’t be any alliance. The TDP is strong and we don’t need any alliance. Neither did such a discussion take place. But, usually, the CM talks about alliance only in the last 30 days. The remaining four years and 10 months of the term, he focuses on issues such as welfare and development.”

Expressing his wish to contest the election, he said the party would take a final call regarding the issue and pick the constituency.Lokesh, who also interacted with the villagers, came down heavily on the Prime Minister. He alleged that the PM unleashed agencies such as CBI, Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and others on TDP leaders for demanding Special Category Status. “Since the Chief Minister asked for SCS, the PM dug out an old case regarding Babli project and got a non-bailable warrant issued against him. Similarly, our MPs YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh and others were subjected to raids for fighting against the Centre,” he alleged.