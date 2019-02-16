MLA Sandra disqualified as TTD board member

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Friday issued orders to disqualify the membership of Sathupalli TDP MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on the grounds that he failed to take oath even after 30 days of his appointment.

It is learnt that Sandra is all set to switch loyalties to the TRS. Interestingly, the move to disqualify him as the TTD Trust Board member comes on a day when his name was doing rounds for his possible entry into the Telangana Cabinet, slated to be expanded on February 19.

The government appointed the Telangana TDP MLA as the member of TTD Trust Board on December 12, 2018. However, the TTD Executive Officer (EO) reported to the AP government that Sandra failed to take oath of office and secrecy within 30 days from the date of appointment.

Hence, as per the Section 19 (3) of Act 30 of AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987, the government disqualified Sandra.

TDP legislator readying to join TRS?

