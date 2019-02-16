Home Cities Vijayawada

Nellore railway station to be revamped under ‘Redevelopment of Railway Stations’ project

This project for Nellore is being undertaken keeping in view the expected inflow of passengers in the next few years.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nellore railway station has been selected by the Ministry of Railways for the ‘Redevelopment of Railway Stations’ project, under which world-class amenities are being provided for passengers at all important stations, said officials.

Nellore will be developed as an energy-efficient and eco-friendly station. Various initiatives will be taken such as development of green terraces, cellular rainwater harvesting, solar panels, LED lighting and use of energy-efficient devices, insulation of rooftop, capacitors at load centres, high-efficiency motors and part solar exterior lighting.

This project for Nellore is being undertaken keeping in view the expected inflow of passengers in the next few years. The station complex is going to be integrated with other infrastructure facilities to provide a seamless experience to the passengers.

