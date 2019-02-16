Home Cities Vijayawada

Pedal on roads of the capital city to witness its development

According to the organisers, the proceedings of the programme will be donated to My Brick- My Amaravati initiative launched by the APCRDA a few years ago.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) in association with Amaravati Runners, for the first time, will organise a capital city exploration programme on Sunday. As a part of the event, the participants will ride on the roads of the capital city and witness the development done so far.

According to the organisers, the proceedings of the programme will be donated to My Brick- My Amaravati initiative launched by the APCRDA a few years ago. “This is the first bicycle tour, with ‘ride to explore’ motto, that would be organised in the people’s capital Amaravati. We will donate the money from the registrations for the construction of Amaravati,” they added. The programme will begin at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium at 6 am on Sunday.

The participants will explore the project sites of the Judicial Complex, five-towered Secretariat, Ambedkar Smritivanam, Nursery developed by the ADCL, Kondaveeti Vaagu Lift Irrigation Scheme, APCRDA project office and others.

People interested to take part in the event may visit www.amaravatirunners.com or contact on: 9014341841 or 9542722299. The registration fee is Rs 200.

APCRDA’s initiative

The event will begin at city’s Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium at 6 am on Sunday. As a part of the event, the participants will ride on the roads of the capital city and witness its development. According to CRDA officials, the money collected from from the registrations will be donated for  construction  of capital  Amaravati.

