Dasari Jai Ramesh calls on Jagan, wishes to join YSR Congress

Published: 16th February 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Jagan

YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Senior leader and industrialist (Vijai Electricals) Dasari Jai Ramesh called on YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on Friday and expressed his desire to join the party soon.

It has been learnt that Ramesh, who wants to contest as an MP from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency, discussed the issue during his meeting with Jagan. He was accompanied by senior leaders Daggubati Venkateswara Rao, Ummareddy Venkateswarlu and V Vijaysai Reddy. Later speaking to mediapersons, Ramesh said he met Jagan to extend his support and solidarity.

Leveling allegations of corruption against the State government, he said several TDP MPs and MLAs said each MLA had amassed between Rs 50 crore and Rs 100 crore two years ago. By collecting 20 to 30 percent as commission on various works, he said each MLA might have collected Rs 200 crore by now.

Stating he was maintaining a distance from the TDP since 2001 though his younger brother Dasari Balavardhana Rao continued in the party, he alleged that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu disappointed him by not giving him tickets for Vijayawada LS constituency or Gannavaram Assembly segment in 1999.

