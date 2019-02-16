Since January, 50 girls have gone missing in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what is a worrisome trend, around 50 cases of girls (both minors and adults) going missing were reported in Krishna district this year. Various factors, including fear of exams, stress and family conditions, led these girls to run away from their homes and hostels.

The missing cases of two sisters, registered at Machavaram police station last Monday, and a two-year-old girl in Jaggayapet mandal are a grim reminder of the alarming situation in the district. The number of such incidents may be actually more as a very few people come to the police seeking help. According to the police, around 40 girl missing cases were registered in Nandigama, Kanchikacherla, Nuzvid, Mylavaram, Kankipadu, Gudlavalleru, Gudivada, Machilipatnam etc.

Vijayawada reported nearly 10 such cases in the past 45 days. However, most of these girls were traced in less than a week and reunited with their parents. Upon observation, one can arrive at a conclusion that the girls who went missing are mostly from localities that have large number of schools and colleges.

“In most of these cases, girls, unable to cope with exam pressure, leave their homes. The plight of hostellers was worse as they were subjected to pressure from college or school management. However, majority of the girls were traced within no time,” said the police.

According to the statistics released by Vijayawada police, 138 girls went missing in 2018 with 36 kidnapping cases registered in various police stations under city Commissionerate limits. Of the 138, 128 were reunited with their parents and the remaining 10 are yet to be traced.

Also, the role of Childline and NGOs is appreciable as they react in no time and trace these girls.

“Bus and railway stations are the points where trafficking gangs lookout for girls. We have rescued more than 1,000 children so far and handed them over to the police and family members,” said A Ramesh, a representative of Childline.