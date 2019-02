By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday which claimed over 40 lives and left many critically injured, Vijayawada police beefed up security on the premises of Gannavaram Airport on Friday.

Acting upon the instructions received from the higher-ups, police personnel imposed Section 144 and conducting thorough vehicle checks near the airport.